Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Voice to Parliament

Bendigo groups call for support of yes vote in Voice debate.

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARC Justice CEO Damian Stock, Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria CEO Kate Wright and Centre for Non-Violence CEO Margaret Augerinos. Picture supplied
ARC Justice CEO Damian Stock, Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria CEO Kate Wright and Centre for Non-Violence CEO Margaret Augerinos. Picture supplied

Five leaders of Bendigo's major not-for-profits have penned an open letter calling for equality and fairness in light of an overwhelming misinformation campaign in the Voice to Parliament debate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.