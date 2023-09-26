Five leaders of Bendigo's major not-for-profits have penned an open letter calling for equality and fairness in light of an overwhelming misinformation campaign in the Voice to Parliament debate.
The CEOs of the Centre for Non-Violence, Women's Health Loddon Mallee, Haven Home Safe, Annie North, ARC Justice and the Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria have signed the open letter about the impact negative and racist attacks are having on Aboriginal people.
Part of the letter reads: "We write this open letter as First Nations communities face backlash against what is a simple ask: the opportunity for them to be able to have a voice on issues that directly affect and impact their lives, children, and kin," it says.
MORE NEWS:
The letter goes on to say the organisations are "concerned not only in the amplification of misinformation over the upcoming referendum, but also about the harmful narratives taking place across our communities."
CEO of the Centre for Non-Violence, Margaret Augerinos, said the voice would allow the scars left from previous injustices against Aboriginals to begin to heal.
"One of the critical reasons I think the Centre for Non-Violence has signed on to this is the opportunity that exists to support better outcomes for First Nations communities across Australia," she said.
"We believe everyone who is impacted by decisions should have a voice, they should be able to communicate and in particular with First Nations communities we have a way to go to achieving full justice in terms of the past wrongs."
Damian Stock, the head of ARC Justice, said if a voice was enshrined it would allow parliamentarians to receive input they otherwise would have not heard.
Mr Stock said more well informed politicians can be more effective for Indigenous communities across Australia.
"We see on a daily basis the practical change that can occur for disadvantaged communities through good policy from the government, both the Federal and State level," he said.
READ NOW:
"Better informed decision makers make better policy."
The last part of the letter references the date of the referendum vote, October 14, and urges Australians to look to the future.
"On October 14, we have a chance to re-write history and undo the lie of terra nullius, to undo the constitutional mistake of the past where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were not recognised as the First Nation peoples of these lands," it says.
"We have an opportunity to begin as a nation, a journey of healing. It's time for equality. It's time for justice. It's time to say Yes."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.