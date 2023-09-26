If Jacinta Allan takes over as Daniel Andrews' successor, she would become just the second woman to be Premier of Victoria.
The first and only female Victorian premier was Labor's Joan Kirner, who held the office from August 1990 to October 1992.
It would be almost 31 years since a woman held the top job if Ms Allan wins the party ballot at noon on September 27, 2023.
Ms Allan, the longest serving Victorian female minister in the state's history, has announced she will put her hand up for the top job.
Let's take a look back at some of the major milestones in the Member for Bendigo East's career.
1970s-1980s: Jacinta Marie Allan was born in Bendigo
Jacinta Allan studied at St Joseph's Primary School in Quarry Hill and Catholic College Bendigo, before completing a Bachelor of Arts at La Trobe University. She was the granddaughter of former Bendigo Trades Hall Council president William Allan.
1990s: Worked as a political staffer
Ms Allan's first venture into politics involved working in the offices of Bendigo MPs Steve Gibbons and Neil O'Keefe.
1999: Elected for the first time
Ms Allan was first elected at the age of 25, making her the youngest woman to ever sit in Victorian parliament. She won the seat of Bendigo East from Michael John, who had held it since 1985.
2002: Named minister for the first time
Ms Allan's first ministerial position was Minister for Education Services and Minister for Employment and Youth Affairs under the Bracks government. She held various positions on the Bracks and Brumby governments and opposition.
2014: Appointed in the first Andrews Ministry
When Daniel Andrews became premier in 2014, Ms Allan was appointed as Minister for Public Transport and Minister for Employment.
Some of the major projects in her Bendigo East during her time in the Andrews government include:
2020: Named on COVID-19 crisis council
Ms Allan was named as a member of the state government's Crisis Council of Cabinet, responsible for decision-making on matters related to the state's coronavirus emergency.
2022: Unveiled as Deputy Premier
She was endorsed by her colleagues as deputy premier before the 2022 state election.
2023: Running for premier
With more than two decades of political experience, Ms Allan announced she would run for the position of premier, following the resignation of Daniel Andrews.
