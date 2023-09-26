Bendigo Advertiser
Crime

Police look for wanted man Justin Miller in Echuca, Ararat areas

Updated September 26 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 1:15pm
Justin Miller is wanted by police. Picture by Victoria Police
A man known to frequent the Echuca area has police looking for him.

