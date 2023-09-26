A man known to frequent the Echuca area has police looking for him.
Police need help to find Justin Miller, 42, who is wanted in relation to assault offences.
Miller is described as being approximately 177cm tall, with a solid build, brown eyes and grey hair.
He is known to frequent the Echuca, Ararat and Melbourne areas.
Investigators have released an image of Miller in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
