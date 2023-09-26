Bridgewater has landed one of the biggest recruiting moves in LVFNL history by signing BFNL great Lachlan Sharp as playing co-coach.
Sharp departs Strathfieldsaye as the most decorated player in the club's short history - four premierships, one Michelsen Medal, three Ron Best Medal's as the league's leading goalkicker, AFL Victoria grand final medal, eight times the club's leading goalkicker and BFNL inter-league representative.
While leaving his home club was a painstaking decision, Sharp said the co-coaching role with Hawthorn premiership player Rick Ladson was the right fit for him.
"It was a decision that I didn't take lightly, that's for sure,'' Sharp said.
"I probably got some validation from people around me over the last week-and-a-half that it's the right time for me to go onto the next stage of my footy career.
"I want to see if I want to coach and it's the perfect opportunity for me to do that alongside Rick, who has such an impressive footy background.
"To dip my toes in the water as a co-coach at Bridgewater seems like a great way to start.
"I enjoy being part of the development of young people and that's what I want to get into.
"The time is right for me, and probably for Strathfieldsaye, with the changes going on at the club."
While Sharp will always be proud of the premiership success at Strathfieldsaye, it's the off-field memories that made the decision to move so tough.
"Footy for me at Strathfieldsaye was secondary,'' he said.
"The community and off-field stuff meant everything to me. I met my wife Lucy at Strathfieldsaye, we've had our kids during that time, the best man at my wedding was at Strathfieldsaye - I had so many life moments because of that club.
"We've done Shave for a Cure, other charity events and the club was always there when people in the community needed help. That's what I reflect on the most."
It's not a case of Sharp leaving the BFNL with no petrol left in the tank.
The 32-year-old kicked 98 goals in 2023, was named full-forward in the Bendigo Advertiser BFNL Team of the Year and helped the Storm to a third-place finish.
He kicked 98 goals despite spending more time up the field than he had in recent seasons.
"I was excited to play up the ground more,'' Sharp said.
"I like getting up there and, believe it or not, it's easier on the body.
"When I'm forward, the younger kids I play on these days are always bigger and more athletic than me. I'm not as good in the air as I used to be.
"At Bridgey I'll try to do a similar thing where I spend some time up the ground.
"I enjoy having a run around and it's hard to get Doof (Josh Martyn) out of the goalsquare."
Ladson said Sharp's addition was a bonus not just for the Mean Machine, but for the entire LVFNL.
"A fair bit of work has gone into this over two years and as a collective we're really stoked to have Lachy and his family join our club,'' Ladson said.
"Much like he's had at Strathfieldsaye, family is a big part of our club and we're excited to have Lachy's family become part of our club family.
"From a football point of view, where do you start and where do you finish? We know we're getting an absolute gem and we won't take that for granted.
"I'm looking forward to working with him in the coaching space.
"I know with the kids we've got that they're going to continue to progress quickly with Lachy's influence.
"This year we made the finals with a really young group, so adding Lachy to that group is really exciting.
"The boys are keen to get going and start training and put us in a good position for next year.
"There's a buzz around the club and I'm sure there'll be a buzz around the competition. It's a privilege for us to have Lachy come to our footy club."
