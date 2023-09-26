Bendigo Advertisersport
Lachlan Sharp to play in the Loddon Valley FNL with Bridgewater

By Adam Bourke
September 26 2023 - 11:30am
Lachlan Sharp and Rick Ladson will share the coaching duties at LVFNL club Bridgewater next year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bridgewater has landed one of the biggest recruiting moves in LVFNL history by signing BFNL great Lachlan Sharp as playing co-coach.

