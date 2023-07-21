Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Groups join as fierce Voice debate sees racist attacks in Bendigo

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 22 2023 - 9:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Racist attacks on First Nations people in Bendigo are emerging from the fierce Voice to Parliament debate, according to a group of regional Indigenous groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.