Dan Andrews resigns leaving premier job open to Jacinta Allan

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:19pm
Jacinta Allan and Daniel Andrews. Picture by Darren Howe
UPDATE, 4PM: Bendigo MP Jacinta Allan has announced her tilt to become premier hours after Daniel Andrews announced his resignation.

