The Premier of Victoria, Daniel Victoria, has resigned.
Daniel Andrews was no stranger to central Victoria and Bendigo during his time in politics and The Bendigo Advertiser has complied a list of photos of all the visits of the soon-to-be former Premier to the region.
Check out photos from when Dan came to Bendigo:
"Recently in talking to my kids and Cath, thoughts of what life will be like after this job has started to creep in," Mr Andrews said on his resignation.
"I have always known that the moment that happens, it is time to go and to give this privilege, this amazing responsibility to someone else.
"It is not an easy job being premier of our state, but that is not a complaint that is just fact.
"It requires 100 per cent from you and your family, that of course is time-limited and now is the time to step away."
