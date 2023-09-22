Bendigo Advertiser
Our People

Bendigo Health CEO Peter Faulkner done after 47 years in industry

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 1:30pm
Peter Faulkner will finish up at Bendigo Health next week. Picture by Darren Howe
Peter Faulkner will finish up at Bendigo Health next week. Picture by Darren Howe

There is one thing on the top of the retirement to-do list for Peter Faulkner - make ukuleles.

