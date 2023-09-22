There is one thing on the top of the retirement to-do list for Peter Faulkner - make ukuleles.
He will have plenty of time to continue his beloved hobby and more when he finishes up as Bendigo Health's chief executive on Friday, September 29.
Mr Faulkner announced his decision to retire earlier this year and he says the time has flown since.
"It's been a bittersweet time for me," he said as the retirement date edged closer.
"Over the last few weeks, I've done a bit of reflecting on what we have achieved during my personal career, which has spanned 47 years in the health industry.
"The opportunity to work as chief executive of Bendigo Health is a particular highlight."
Mr Faulkner said he enjoyed his almost seven years in the role, a time which included leading his team through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now with one week to go, he was able to reflect on some of the achievements he has been a part of in that seven years.
"The new hospital build is a significant milestone in my time prior to being the CEO," he said.
"I did have responsibility for the project and I'm very pleased with the outcome."
This was part of the "significant growth" at Bendigo Health Mr Faulkner had seen during this time in the top job.
"We've grown our workforce to well over 5000 people and, in health services, it really is all about the people," he said.
"Not much happens without them and they're a great team here.
"I know if I needed to come to Bendigo Health, I would be well looked after."
Mr Faulkner said if he "had one type of regret" it would be not being able to see the service's new rehabilitation centre through to completion.
"It's close (to being finished), but not quite," he said.
"There were factors in the building industry, supply chain issues, labour supply issues that have slowed it down.
"That would have been nice to have finished and have the tower buildings demolished to create that space for future growth."
Mr Faulkner said he hoped to see some projects and his passions continue even after he leaves his post, such as a need for change around domestic violence.
"I'd really like to see ... primary school clubs teach our kids a new way," he said.
"I think in our role as a health service, we've really tried to strengthen our processes and staff knowledge and skill in identifying, supporting and referring victims of family violence.
"That's an important role for us, but ultimately, you just want to stop it and that starts with a generational change and it starts in the community."
Mr Faulkner said while he was sad to be leaving, it was "the right time" to retire and was confident the next chief executive Eileen Hannigan would have a great team behind her.
"I wish Eileen every success and I think her success will be a testament to the foundations that exist," he said.
"I do expect the health service to go on to bigger and better things, that would be my hope."
