Bendigo Health announces Eileen Hannagan as new chief executive

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 18 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 10:35am
Eileen Hannagan will take over as Bendigo Health's new chief executive in October. Picture by Peter Weaving
Bendigo Health has announced Eileen Hannagan will take over as its new chief executive later this year.

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

