Bendigo Health has announced Eileen Hannagan will take over as its new chief executive later this year.
Ms Hannagan's most recent role was chief executive at the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, a not for profit Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Sydney which is dedicated to treating and researching cancer.
Her mother was born in Bendigo and she looks forward to returning to a community that holds many happy childhood memories.
Ms Hannagan's strategic vision and ability to foster collaboration within multidisciplinary teams have been instrumental in driving the organisation's growth and ensuring the highest standards of patient-centered care.
Bendigo Health board chair Ewa Piejko said it was her commitment to a strong and supportive culture of excellence and visionary leadership that stood out to the Board.
"We were also impressed with her ability to work effectively with other stakeholders, such as universities and regional centres to improve outcomes for patients," she said.
"This is a key part of our strategic vision for Bendigo Health as we increase collaboration throughout the region and invest in the growth and development of our research profile.
"Ms Hannagan is deeply committed to patient advocacy and believes in empowering individuals to actively participate in their healthcare journey.
"She has championed initiatives to improve access to quality healthcare services, reduce treatment disparities and enhance the overall patient experience.
"Her compassionate approach and unwavering dedication to patient care and staff well-being, have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues, patients, and healthcare professionals alike.
Ms Hannagan is a registered nurse and holds a Senior Executive Masters of Business from Melbourne University.
Peter Faulkner will remain in the role until Ms Hannagan commences in October.
A Bendigo Health spokesperson said Mr Faulkner's leadership has led to an incredible growth of the service since the move to the new hospital and ongoing capital investment.
They said he is leaving an amazing legacy for the incoming chief executive to build on and they will be sad to see him go.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
