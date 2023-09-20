With a little Rust-eze - and an insane amount of luck - you too can be like Adrian Stratford.
The Bendigo rally car driver will make a comeback this weekend after a "horrific accident" on track left him with spine and neck injuries earlier this year.
And he's doing it in a car every Pixar fan will know and love - his version of Lightning McQueen.
"My son is absolutely obsessed with Lightning, so when we decided to race again, I wanted to have an idea that would keep me going and this was it," he said.
Mr Stratford and co-driver Kain Manning were competing in the Mitta Mountain Rally, an hour's drive south east of Albury/Wodonga, in March this year when disaster struck.
A miscommunication led to their car crossing a creek and hitting the bank at 143km/h before it rolled multiple times.
Mr Stratford was airlifted to the Alfred and Mr Manning to Royal Melbourne after the accident.
After 13 weeks in a back brace, Mr Stratford said he didn't want the Mitta Mountain Rally to be his last race.
"I was itching to get back," he said.
"The accident didn't put me off. I'm feeling really good about it. I'm only nervous that my son will be watching and he will want a win in Lightning."
The Bendigo team will take on the Ballarat Supatilt Valley Stages Rally on September 23, one they actually won and were named the Victorian Rally Champion in last year.
The Evo X powered G4 Ford Fiesta has been in the works for the past few years, but has been transformed into a car that's "faster than fast, quicker than quick".
Or so the team is hoping.
But Mr Stratford said a win isn't the be all and end all.
"Just a finish would be nice," he said.
"Look a win is great, but just making it over the finish line after all we've been through would be good."
