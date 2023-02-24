Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health CEO Peter Faulkner announces retirement

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Faulkner in 2022. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner has announced his retirement, effective of later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.