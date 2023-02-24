Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner has announced his retirement, effective of later this year.
Mr Faulkner said he enjoyed his six years in the role and the challenges it brought, however he especially enjoyed working closely with the hospital's staff.
"Bendigo Health staff are so passionate about caring for their community and their professionalism and their commitment to excellent care was never more evident than during the pandemic," he said in a statement.
"Reflecting on my term as chief executive officer, we have achieved a great deal including the growth of services, the increased regional collaboration, implementation of an electronic patient record and establishment of the regional public health unit as well as a number of capital upgrades."
"I am also humbled by the philanthropic support Bendigo Health receives from our community, providing us with the ability to purchase new equipment and fund services our patients would not otherwise be able to access; most notably the Gobbe Wellness Centre which is 100 per cent funded by fundraising efforts and offers a range of complementary services for cancer patients."
Mr Faulkner said while he was sad to be leaving, it was "the right time" to retire and he was confident the next CEO would have a great team behind them.
Bendigo Health's board chair Ewa Pjieko said Mr Faulkner guided the organisation through challenging times, particularly fires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He took on the role not long after the service moved into the new hospital and has overseen many capital improvements across the health service, including the new Clinical Services Campus and significant upgrades at the residential care homes run by Bendigo Health," she said.
"Bendigo Health has grown from around 3600 staff to some 5000 during his tenure and he is highly regarded throughout the Victorian Health system.
"The board are particularly proud of the leadership Peter provided during the health service's response to a series of external events including fires, floods and the pandemic.
"He worked hard to keep staff and the community well informed and safe and is a trusted voice in our community."
IN OTHER NEWS:
As well as Bendigo Health CEO, Mr Faulkner was the inaugural chair of the Loddon Mallee Health Network,a collaboration between the 16 public health services in the region, Which Ms Pjieko said was an essential part of the COVID response for the communities.
Bendigo Health's board has begun the process of recruiting a new CEO.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.