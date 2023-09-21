Only four more sleeps until the hotly anticipated Milky Lane, the newest addition to Bendigo's food scene, opens to customers.
While most of Bendigo will have to wait just a little longer to try the burger joint, a lucky few were the first in the city to give it a go at a private VIP event on Thursday, September 21.
At least 50 people piled into the newly renovated corner-venue, finally going through the doors so many curious eyes had peered through during the build.
And if the VIP event is anything to go by, Bendigo is in for a real treat.
Signature cocktails topped with fairy floss and sour straps were flowing and burgers upon burgers were being eaten under a blue and pink neon glow, while VIPs got selfies in front of murals of pop-culture icons.
Check out photos of attendees from the VIP night:
The brain child of Christian Avant, Milky Lane has gathered a cult following nationwide, with venues in Queensland and New South Wales.
And don't be upset if you didn't nab an invite to the VIP event - the official Milky Lane opening will reportedly be one to remember, with DJ sets and giveaways.
Milky Lane Bendigo opens to the public on Monday, September 25, at 279 Lyttleton Terrace.
