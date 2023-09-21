A very special torch relay marched through town on Thursday, September 21 to commemorate 100 years of Legacy service to Australian Defence Force members who gave their life and health to serve the country.
The six-month Legacy Centenary Torch Relay travelled from the battlefields in Pozieres, France leading up to ANZAC Day 2023, before returning home to Australia in May.
The torch has visited all 44 Legacy clubs worldwide, carriers by 1500 torch bearers such as Bendigo Vietnam War veteran Frank Chambers.
The march was launched at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Arch of Triumph and was carried for just under nine kilometres by Legatees and defence personnel, with the cauldron lit at Legacy House.
The global Legacy torch relay had an extra Bendigo feel to it, with all torch bearers wearing uniforms made at Australian Defence Apparel's East Bendigo manufacturing facility.
ADA head of design Melinda Suares said it was an honour to design and wear the uniform in Bendigo.
"It took five months from initial design concepts to deliver an end product that captured the essence and story of Legacy and still remain function and comfortable," she said.
"We are thrilled to have seen approximately 1500 torch bearers wear their uniforms to proudly serve the 55,000km world-wide relay, across over 100 stops."
