Potential homeowners have the chance to bid on a three-bedroom home located in North Bendigo at an upcoming auction on September 23.
Ray White Bendigo is hosting the auction at the Caledonia Street property at 12pm.
The house also has two car spaces and one bathroom alongside a sizeable back garden and is located close to Lake Weeroona and surrounding eateries.
The property is also only a short drive to both Bendigo Health and the city's central business district.
The home has an estimated value of $400,000 to $440,000 meaning it is valued at nearly $200,000 less than the median house price of the city for the month of September.
It also sits on a 698 square metre block.
