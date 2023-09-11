Rochester swimming pool was destroyed in the 2022 floods and funds from the abandoned Commonwealth Games should be used to build the town a new aquatic facility.
That's the view of Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos who said such a facility would be "a beacon of hope for the future" for victims still traumatised by the flooding event.
Rochester was completely inundated in October last year as the Campaspe River broke its banks and flooded the entire town.
Almost 12 months on, residents are still struggling to rebuild their lives.
Cr Amos welcomed the recent state and federal government's recent announcement of $9.4 million for a Council Priority Betterment Program to improve the resilience of public assets damaged by the October 2022 floods.
READ MORE:
Campaspe Shire will receive up to $1 million in betterment funding.
With betterment funding only applicable to the repair of essential public assets such as roads, Cr Amos is keen to secure other funding to repair other infrastructure damaged by the floods.
"While public infrastructure such as roads, bridges and paths are essential for the mobility of our residents and day-to-day operations of our businesses and industry, the importance of community facilities that foster social connection, and contribute positively to mental health and wellbeing, cannot be understated," Cr Amos said.
"The destruction of Rochester pool in the flood is a case in point.
"Not only has the community lost an important social hub during the summer months but the swimming club and schools have had no local facilities to run their numerous programs, including learn-to-swim.
"The Victorian Government has promised that although the Commonwealth Games is cancelled, regional Victoria will still get the $2 billion package of benefits the Games would have delivered."
This included the completion of "every one of the permanent new and upgraded sporting infrastructure projects", Cr Amos said, quoting an earlier government media release.
"While we are pleased that regional Victoria will receive the sports infrastructure legacy benefits promised, we urge the Victorian government to consider redirecting a portion of the $2 billion towards the rebuilding of a new aquatic facility in Rochester," Cr Amos said.
"With many people in Rochester experiencing ongoing trauma from the floods, a new swimming facility will not only create opportunities that support mental health and wellbeing, it will also provide a beacon of hope for the future."
His comments come only a month after the Campaspe Shire Council launched a community consultation campaign to decide the future of the Rochester swimming pool.
MORE NEWS:
Cr Amos and the Campaspe Shire have been vocal in getting a better funding deal for flood-ravaged residents, claiming the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements were too restrictive in only allowing councils to repair critical assets to pre-disaster condition.
He said with climate changing the nature and frequency of extreme weather events, it simply made sense to reconstruct roads, bridges, footpaths and other critical assets to a higher standard so they are better able to withstand floods and other disasters into the future.
Information drop-in sessions about the Rochester pool were held on September 6-7 in the town.
An online survey about the pool can be found at https://www.campaspe.vic.gov.au/rochesterpool
The survey closes at 5pm on September 30.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.