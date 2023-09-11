Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe Shire mayor wants new aquatic facility built in Rochy

By David Chapman
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:48am, first published 5:00am
The 2022 swimming carnival at Rochester swimming pool, a facility that is now all but destroyed. Picture supplied by Carlie Ryan
Rochester swimming pool was destroyed in the 2022 floods and funds from the abandoned Commonwealth Games should be used to build the town a new aquatic facility.

