Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

Muckleford father asks minister for help after visa is rejected

GR
Alex Gretgrix
By Gabriel Rule, and Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 11 2023 - 6:27pm, first published August 11 2023 - 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Tindiani (right) with son Marley. Picture supplied
Andrea Tindiani (right) with son Marley. Picture supplied

UPDATE, Monday, September 11, 2023:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.