UPDATE, Monday, September 11, 2023:
A Muckleford father facing possible deportation and separation from his young son has been granted a temporary bridging visa.
Andrea Tindiani, an Italian native, said he welcomed the news which meant he had another three months to "continue working on collecting evidence to support our case".
Additionally, Mr Tindiani said he had received contact from the Department of Home Affairs regarding his future in Australia.
"Immigration has also been in touch and our family is hoping I'll be given a chance to stay by their side in Australia," he said.
EARLIER: A father staring down the barrel of deportation within days and is asking politicians to step in and allow him to stay with his son.
Italian native Andrea Tindiani has been dealt another "devastating" blow after his attempt to stay in the country was again denied.
Mr Tindiani faced a tribunal on June 26 after his request for a Confirmatory Residence Visa (Sub. 808) was rejected.
"It's horrible," he said.
"I've been here for 11 years and have been doing what I can to stay here legally and lawfully."
Mr Tindiani initially applied for permanent residency in 2016.
He was set to be sponsored by his employer, however workplace changes left Mr Tindiani without a job and no longer eligible.
Since then he has remained through a mix of temporary visas.
The Administrative Appeal Tribunal said it had not granted the visa as Mr Tindiani "does not meet the criteria".
However, the tribunal did agree the case was "one of unique and exceptional circumstances" and requested intervention from immigration minister Andrew Giles for the benefit of Mr Tindiani's young son Marley.
"The tribunal accepts the applicant's evidence that if he could not remain in Australia, Marley, an Australian citizen, would suffer serious, ongoing and irreversible harm and continuing hardship," the decision document said.
The tribunal recommended Mr Giles consider exercising ministerial powers to make a substitute decision more favourable for Mr Trindiani.
Mr Trindiani's has always worried his son Marley would "experience extreme trauma and hardship by no fault of his own" if he was forced to leave Australia.
"It's very simple: there is no dad coming to pick him up from school, there is no dad taking him out to the playground, there is no dad taking him for ice-cream," Mr Tindiani said.
"There is no dad for him to lean on or to give him advice while he becomes a man."
Mr Trindiani's current bridging visa is set to run out on August 30.
"I will keep applying for temporary visas that may last a month or two, but there are conditions that come with them," he said.
"I won't be allowed to leave the country for any reason, so if someone in my family falls ill, I won't be able to visit them.
"It's very scary."
Mr Trindiani said he hopes the minister will come through.
"I know he has the power to help, it's happened before," he said.
"I just want to stay with my son."
