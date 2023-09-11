Bendigo Advertisersport
Shepparton SC, Swan Hill players involved in soccer brawl

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:17pm
The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League is investigating a brawl which forced an early finish to a finals match on Sunday.

