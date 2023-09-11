The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League is investigating a brawl which forced an early finish to a finals match on Sunday.
The final whistle for the League Two Men's preliminary final between Shepparton SC and Swan Hill at Beischer Park was called in the 87th minute after a fight broke out between the clubs.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands Swan Hill was leading Shepparton 2-1 late in the game when a Shepparton player was called for a foul inside the box and Swan Hill was awarded a penalty.
A fight broke out between several players from both clubs and the referee blew the final whistle to declare the match over.
Shepparton had four players shown red cards for the game, including three between the 85th and 87 minutes.
Swan Hill won the game 2-1 and advanced to next Sunday's grand final against La Trobe University.
"There is an investigation underway,'' BASL president Aaron Shooter confirmed.
"What I will say is there is no room for violence in our code and we'll be treating this very seriously."
Shepparton SC is in its first season back in the league and won the League Two Championship as the best team of the home and away season.
Winning that title earned the club promotion to the premier League One division next year.
READ MORE: Catch up on a big weekend of local sport
Swan Hill finished fourth on the ladder before disposing of Deniliquin 9-1 in the first weekend of the finals.
Shepparton went into Sunday's preliminary final as favourite, but Swan Hill took the game up to its higher-rated opponent.
Shooter said he didn't want the investigation to take the gloss off the league's showcase grand final weekend.
"This weekend is the culmination of the work we've done to broaden the competitions and create, what we hope, is a really exciting opportunity for clubs,'' Shooter said.
"There's been great positives around the league this year."
Shepparton's McEwen Reserve will host the League One, League Two and Youth grand finals on Sunday.
The junior grand finals will be held at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
