Shire launches survey with Rochester swimming pool under threat

Updated August 24 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 2:00pm
The 2022 swimming carnival at Rochester swimming pool, a facility that is now under review. Picture supplied by Carlie Ryan
The 2022 swimming carnival at Rochester swimming pool, a facility that is now under review. Picture supplied by Carlie Ryan

The future of the Rochester swimming pool is under scrutiny with Campaspe Shire seeking feedback from the community.

