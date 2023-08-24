The future of the Rochester swimming pool is under scrutiny with Campaspe Shire seeking feedback from the community.
With Bendigo swimming pools and aquatic facilities facing major restructure, Campaspe Shire is also reviewing its pools.
Shire mayor Rob Amos said community engagement campaign would identify the community's needs, as well as the service level and location of the Rochester pool.
"The Rochester Pool was facing multiple issues prior to the 2022 floods, but these have been exacerbated since then with further issues arising within the pool shell, building, and operational infrastructure," he said.
"It is now time to consider how we can best provide for aquatic services in Rochester, and we want the community to be involved in this process."
Cr Amos said council encouraged all pool users to have their say about future aquatic services in Rochester.
The engagement campaign was launched on Wednesday, August 23 with the opening of an online survey at www.campaspe.vic.gov.au/rochesterpool
Council staff will be present at the Rochester Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26 from 1pm-3pm with the survey information.
"We have already gathered some information from the community in the development of the draft Rochester Place Based plan, but now we want to build on that with specific information gathering in relation to the pool and its users.
"This engagement project offers an opportunity for community to share their ideas and suggestions about what aquatic facilities and experiences are needed in Rochester."
There will also be drop-in sessions for pool users to come and talk to council staff about the options at the following times and locations:
A drop-in session will be held on Wednesday, September 6 from 4pm-6pm, outside the IGA supermarket
OTHER NEWS:
A second drop-in session will take place on Thursday, September 7 from 10am-noon at Rotunda Park, near the Rochester Bakery.
To complete the survey and to follow for more details about the progress of the Rochester Pool project, visit council's website https://www.campaspe.vic.gov.au/rochesterpool or simply use the QR code.
Council staff can also provide a printed copy, or assist with completing the survey online at the Rochester Service Centre. The survey closes at 5pm on September 30.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.