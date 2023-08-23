Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Rochester's flood plan failed spectacularly in 2022, hearing told.

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh Wilson (centre), Elizabeth Trewich, and Tracie Kyne from Rochester's community recovery committee giving evidence into the flood inquiry. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
Leigh Wilson (centre), Elizabeth Trewich, and Tracie Kyne from Rochester's community recovery committee giving evidence into the flood inquiry. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan

Painstakingly laid plans to deal with flooding in Rochester failed spectacularly, a former Campaspe Shire mayor involved in making them has told a parliamentary inquiry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.