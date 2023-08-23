Painstakingly laid plans to deal with flooding in Rochester failed spectacularly, a former Campaspe Shire mayor involved in making them has told a parliamentary inquiry.
So much work to predict flood levels and make sure help was at hand proved ineffective, Leigh Wilson told a hearing in Rochester.
"What is very sad about that is that I participated in so much of the work after 2011 and I was incredibly confident that we would have that support," he said.
"And it failed.
"Why it failed is yet to be discovered."
Mr Wilson - appearing as chair of Rochester's flood recovery committee - described his horror when it became clear the emergency response was not enough for what was clearly becoming a much larger flood.
"Words can't describe how I feel," he said.
"There is still so much pain in our community.
"We struggle for data, we struggle for agencies to share information and we will continue to struggle for a long time to recover."
Mr Wilson gave often heart-wrenching and, at times, alarming testimony about conditions on the ground.
Ambulance Victoria had no active-duty paramedics in town, SES volunteers were so busy defending their homes that only two could go on duty, requests to incident control centres were not being actioned and flood predictions proved far too low, he said.
"I understand there were multiple flood events happening across the state, but there was not that response and specifically ... because in the lead up, we know what is going to happen to our community," Mr Wilson said.
"So we could plan prior to the flood, but that fell over as well."
The floods were bigger than anyone had experienced or prepared for, so Rochester residents who would otherwise have evacuated earlier were trapped and needed rescuing, Mr Wilson said.
Some council officers were around but were often busy defending their own homes, and few state government officials were there in the days after the waters peaked, he told the inquiry.
As the flood started to recede, Mr Wilson and one other person went into the city centre to start making initial assessments of the damage to businesses.
"That's when it really painted a picture of the extent of what had gone on," he said.
Mr Wilson struggled to hold back tears as he described the first week of the recovery as a lonely experience for those grappling with the emergency response, and paid tribute to the workers and volunteers who did countless back-to-back hours.
Asked whether emergency leaders had run a debrief in the state's worst hit town about the flood response, Mr Wilson said "no".
"There may have been some informal discussions but there has been no formal process," he said.
Mr Wilson agreed to provide the inquiry thoughts on strategies emergency leaders could consider for future events after the hearings.
He said much of the delays and red tape residents and business owners had since had to deal with could have been averted if state officials had arrived sooner to streamline complex insurance and grant funding processes.
Rochester needed far more help from people coordinating responses in the future, so that residents could get on with the emergency response, Mr Wilson said.
The hearings continue.
