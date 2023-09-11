Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

Bendigo to host national forum to improve large dams

September 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GMW senior dam safety engineer Dr Sonia Fortuna will speak at the national forum on large dams in Bendigo this week. Picture supplied.
GMW senior dam safety engineer Dr Sonia Fortuna will speak at the national forum on large dams in Bendigo this week. Picture supplied.

As central Victoria heads into what is predicted to be a long dry spring/summer, it seems timely Bendigo will play host to a national forum on dams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.