'I thought it was normal': doctor helps hear endometriosis concerns

Dr Sarah Van Der Wal knows the painful and long journey it can take for people to have their endometriosis diagnosed.
Because she has it too.
Despite only having an official diagnosis two years ago, the Bendigo gynecologist and obstetrician suspected she had the disease long before that.
"I've had horrendous (menstrual) cycles all my life," she said.
"I was in a lot of pain, I was flooding, it was awful.
"I remember actually standing in my bosses office one day and felt the flooding occur, I just had to pick up a chair and cover myself as I walked out.
MORE NEWS:
Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.
It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant.
Dr Van Der Wal said it was something she thought she "just had to put up with".
"Before I began my medical degree, I didn't know much about it and thought it was normal," she said.
"I wanted to have the Implanon (contraceptive implant), but was told I shouldn't because I got migraines."
After having a marina (hormonal IUD), Dr Van Der Wal said her symptoms lessened, but when she had it removed to undergo IVF with her partner, it all came back.
"I actually ended up in hospital because I was in the worst pain," she said.
"The doctors thought it was appendicitis, so I actually went into theatre to have it out.
"When they were in there, they discovered my reproductive organs looked like they were glued together.
"And that's when I was diagnosed with endometriosis."
And while her suspicions weren't the reason she became a gynecologist and obstetrician, Dr Van Der Wal said she uses her experience to help others.
"Everyone deserves to be heard and listened to," she said.
"(Endometriosis) is a chronic disease that needs to be managed in different ways and we need to treat every person as an individual, because not everything will work for everyone."
Bendigo gynecologist and fertility specialist Dr Anju Agarwal, who works alongside Dr Van Der Wal at the Bendigo Health Women's and Children's Centre, said unfortunately endometriosis was common in the region.
"It affects one in nine females and those assigned female at birth," she said.
OTHER STORIES:
"I see a significant number of people in Bendigo with endometriosis through all stages of their life; young people presenting with pain and abnormal periods, people having difficulty conceiving and people presenting with pain later in life as well."
Dr Agarwal said she was "pleased" to see attitudes towards endometriosis had changed, but there was still a way to go.
"On average it takes almost 8 yrs from onset of symptoms to diagnosis to occur and I find this is my experience in my practice as well," she said.
"Historically it has required surgery to diagnose it however with advancements in technology, we are increasingly being able to see endometriosis with specialised ultrasound and MRI so I am hopeful that in the years to come we will be able to diagnose or rule it out without the need for invasive surgery.
"If you are experiencing pelvic pain that is impacting your life, your concerns should be taken seriously.
"There is treatment available so don't accept that pelvic pain is 'part of being a woman'. Seek help early from your GP and advocate for specialist referral if needed."
To find out more about the services at the Bendigo Health Women's and Children's Centre, go to bendigohealth.org.au/GynaecologyCare
Women's Health Week ran from September 2 to 8.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.