'Scared' for the next flood: victims want Lake Eppalock rethink

A FLOOD-RAVAGED Rochester needs a better Lake Eppalock water management system "sooner rather than later", a parliamentary inquiry has been told.
The community downstream on the Campaspe River "cannot go through this again", a woman helping coordinate the town's response to the catastrophic flooding last October has told an inquiry.
"The mental health of our community would not cope with such an event," Rochester Community House manager Amanda Logie said in a written submission.
"There needs to be significant changes to the management and structure of the Lake Eppalock catchment system."
Her insights have been included in tranche of 56 submissions the parliamentary inquiry has publicly released.
They cover experiences from communities throughout the state including multiple Rochester residents.
Many raise concerns about the amount of water being stored in the Lake Eppalock catchments in the months before the floods, and engineering solutions to help deal with extreme weather events.
"I refuse to believe there is no answer/solution," one resident said in their submission.
"I want to rebuild but I am scared for the next time. When it rains, although I know it is irrational, I constantly go to check the height of the river."
Ms Logie compared last year's floods with those from 2011, which she had also experienced while coordinating Rochester's community house.
"Unlike 2011 our community had time, time to prepare, BUT no amount of time could have prepared us for what can only be described as Armageddon decimated our town and the surrounding farmland," she told the inquiry.
Some things had worked better in 2022, Ms Logie said.
The community had led the initial reaction to the flood, speeding up the pace of the town's reactions.
That helped groups like the community house, which ran a food pantry to feed people because the local supermarket was shut. The community house also found it easier to win funding and felt more supported by the government and support agencies, she said.
But as more government agencies became involved the pace slowed and "the trusty bureaucratic red tape started to unravel", Ms Logie said.
She only touched briefly on how the foods had affected her personally but was open to sharing more when the inquiry held public hearings.
"I too am a resident and my story like so many others has value to how all levels of government respond to these events now and into the future," Ms Logie told the inquiry.
The parliamentary inquiry is accepting public submissions until Monday, June 5, which can be lodged at the Victorian parliament's website.
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action has been approached for comment.
Goulburn Murray Water - which manages the catchment area - is "fully supportive" of an ongoing state government assessment of the safety of downstream communities, water storage manager Martina Cusack said.
"We will provide information and data to aid the assessment when requested," Ms Cusack said.
This story was updated at 5pm on Friday, April 28 with comments from Goulburn Murray Water on the government's assessment.
