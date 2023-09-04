Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Major water release from Lake Eppalock to help Campaspe River

September 5 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water releases from Lake Eppalock has been a hot topic this year, with the 'bucket brigade' in July staging a protest in a bid to prevent floods downstream. Picture by Darren Howe.
Water releases from Lake Eppalock has been a hot topic this year, with the 'bucket brigade' in July staging a protest in a bid to prevent floods downstream. Picture by Darren Howe.

More than 11,000 megalitres of water will flow out of Lake Eppalock later this month to improve the health of the Campaspe River downstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.