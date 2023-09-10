The Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration has been recognised on a national level as a top performer when it comes to keeping the environment front of mind.
The Cities Power Partnership Climate Awards on September 8 recognised the work of "climate heroes" in local governments who are transforming the nation's energy landscape - and Bendigo's work was highly commended.
Since its inception in 2022, Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the collaboration has brought together 12 partner organisations and brought businesses, community groups, households and schools together to put Bendigo on a path to zero emissions by 2030.
- The Greater Bendigo Climate Summit on May 27, 2023, bringing together the best local ideas. Read more here.
- The Collaboration is working with the Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance on a Regional Zero Emissions Roadmap
- Greater Bendigo Zero Emissions Roadmap. Locals can have their say at letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/zero-emissions-roadmap
- Beat the Power Bills Business Program helping businesses to reduce bills and plan for a renewable energy future. Get involved here.
- Developing climate action plans for households to work towards zero emissions by 2030.
- Developing a climate education program to showcase successful climate action, and provide the encouragement, information and support people need to move towards zero emissions at home, at work and in the community.
City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said she was delighted to see the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration recognised and congratulated everyone who has supported the collaboration since its inception in 2022.
"It's fantastic that the collaboration has been acknowledged through this year's awards," Cr Metcalf said.
"It's well deserved recognition for all the groups, organisations, businesses and individuals involved in the collaboration who are working together to help our region reach zero emissions by 2030."
Cities Power Partnership director, Dr Portia Odell said the local climate solutions on display at the awards was "tangible proof" Australian communities were "rising up to meet the challenges of climate change (to) play a critical role delivering climate solutions".
"Partnerships like these are showing the impact local governments have when it comes to collaborating to create effective local strategies, with their communities, that can lead to huge emissions reductions," Dr Odell said.
Collaboration Award
Winner: Yarra City Council, Victoria - Business Renewables Buying Group
Highly commended: City of Greater Bendigo, Victoria - Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration
Innovation Award
Winner: ACT government - Australian-first Household Electrification Digital Experience
Energy Efficiency Achievement Award
Winner: Brimbank City Council, Victoria - Brimbank Aquatic and Wellness Centre
Climate Champion Award (council staff)
Winner: Logan City Council, Queensland - Health, Environment and Waste Branch staff
Highly commended: Katie Biggs, WA - Shire of Augusta Margaret River's Sustainability Planning Officer
Climate Ambassador Award (elected representative)
Winner: Tweed Shire Council, NSW - Mayor Chris Cherry
Battler Award
Winner: Shoalhaven City Council, NSW - Climate Resilient Shoalhaven: Battling bushfires, floors and storms
Renewable Energy Achievement Award
Winner: City of Mitcham, SA - Community Renewables Program
