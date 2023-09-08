A Bendigo paramedic who was attacked on the job has spoken out about violence against emergency service workers.
The local health worker - Dani - told Patricia Gottschalk, the woman who "coward punched" her in the back of the head in the police station, "I want you to be sorry and not do this again".
READ MORE:
Gottschalk has been remanded to appear in court in October after pleading guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on September 7 to the violent attack which the court heard she had described as "funny" to police when asked if she felt any remorse.
She was charged with assaulting an emergency worker on duty and being drunk in a public place.
Although she could not recall her violence, the court heard she told police "that sounds like me" before describing how she would become "extremely violent and aggressive".
The court heard Gottschalk described herself as "messed up in my head" and she told police "in my head they're hurting me".
At least a dozen paramedics packed into the court room before Magistrate Megan Aumair as the health worker of three-and-a-half years - who wishes to be known as Dani - described how the incident had made her "second guess my faith in the community I work with".
She described having "no idea what (Gottschalk) was capable of" and experiencing nightmares since.
Dani described worrying for the safety of her colleagues and feeling sick at Gottschalk's "determination to attack" even with the deterrents that existed within a police station.
MORE STORIES:
The court heard "there's nothing to prevent (Dani) from attending a call out to (Gottschalk) again".
"It impacts my ability to be as kind and empathetic towards future patients," Dani said.
She said she "exhausted every possibility to comfort the offender" but "safety was never guaranteed".
"We're not safe anywhere," she said.
"We cannot save anyone's life if we're fighting for our own."
Magistrate Aumair told the court Gottschalk would be directed into the assessment and referral court (ARC) stream because of her significant mental health concerns.
This stream, Magistrate Aumair said, would allow her to be monitored as she received intensive treatment.
Dani said she and her colleagues were empathetic people who saw mental health concerns with every single shift.
FURTHER NEWS:
"I did not have ill intentions (towards you) and you took advantage of my kindness," Dani said directly to her attacker.
"I want you to be rehabilitated, I want you to thrive in life and I want you to show remorse."
She told the court paramedics worked 14-hour days and had people "assault us, spit on us, treat us like we're nothing".
Outside court, Dani said her message to the public was that paramedics and other emergency service workers "have a right to go to work and feel safe".
"We're there to support our community and deserve the same respect back from our patients," she said.
"We deserve to go home safely to our families at the end of the day, just like everyone else."
She said she felt incredibly grateful for the support from her colleagues, managers and union.
"When something like this happens, it doesn't just impact the paramedic that it happened to, it affects us all - especially at a local level," she said.
The young paramedic asked the community to "stand united" with health workers and "call out any inappropriate, aggressive or violent behaviour towards us".
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.