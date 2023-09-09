Mihaela Kovacic may have only been in Strathfieldsaye for seven years, but says her memories of the suburb's primary school will last a lifetime.
The Strathfieldsaye Primary School school council president said she was glad one of her children chose the school all those years ago.
"When we moved, we gave our daughter the option and she chose the school because of the chickens," she said.
Ms Kovacic was one of many who attended an event on September 9 to celebrate 150th birthday of the school.
"We were proud to become a part of this community," she said.
"The school has achieved so much and we're glad to have shared those experiences."
Principal Cindi Bruechert said it was an honour to be head of the school during such "illustrious" celebrations.
"It's such a special community to be a part of," she said.
"In the lead up (to the 150th event), I was interviewing past students and staff and it was lovely to hear all the wonderful memories they have.
"There's a great sense of community spirit, we just love it."
Past students, staff and their families were invited to official proceedings with guests such as Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan and City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf in attendance.
Art teacher Melinda West and parent Sarah Macumber - who is also an artist - spoke about the mural that was created especially for the event.
"This was designed and painted by the students, with little help from us," Ms West said.
"We had an expression on interest and chose 30 students to take part.
"We wanted to make sure historic references were included, as well as some special creatures from the students."
Attendees were then welcomed to take tours of the school site, enjoy a performance or two from students, take in the school's history in the display room or enjoy a high tea and barbeque.
