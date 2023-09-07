The fences are gone and visitors are welcome at Dudley House's new garden and courtyard space.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said the space, which included an old horse stables, had been reactivated as a public space for the community.
"We have put out expressions of interest to see what sort of interest there is in using this garden space and the stables," she said.
Ms Amos said work included newly paved pathways, timber seats, a fire pit and a wide range of plants.
Additional power infrastructure meant the stables could be used as more space for exhibitions and events.
"Launches of the gallery's exhibitions inside will be held in the gardens when it's good weather, which is most of the year," Ms Amos said.
"It's great to have this space where we can come out and celebrate the work that's inside the gallery and possibly in the stables. We could even have exhibitions in the gallery as well in the garden as well."
Dudley House hosts a number of annual exhibitions, including the annual Knuldoorong Art Exhibition during NAIDOC Week.
Local artists could apply to use the space through the City of Greater Bendigo's Artists on View program.
Dudley House was one of the first government offices in Bendigo's Camp Hill precinct in the 1850s.
Ms Amos said the courtyard's transformation made it an inviting space for all members of the community.
"This is a space that's open 24/7 for anyone that would like some greenery on View Street, even if you wanted to take a break from the footy games next door at QEO," she said.
The works cost $45,000, with $30,000 from the state government and $15,000 from the City of Greater Bendigo.
