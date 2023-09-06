The City of Greater Bendigo and seven other councils have saved almost $250,000 between them from using discounted water on public land.
A Coliban Water program saw the councils offered water at half the normal consumption fee for the 2022/23 financial year.
The water was used on public parks, gardens and recreation reserves.
As well as Greater Bendigo, the shires of Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Gannawarra, Hepburn, Loddon, Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander all benefited under the scheme.
Coliban Water managing director Damian Wells said the Recreational Water Discount Program was important amid the challenges of climate change, rainfall variability and population growth.
"We want to work with councils to improve water efficiency and the liveability of our region," Mr Wells said.
"It's important we maintain these green spaces, which are vital community assets, providing places for people to relax, exercise and connect with nature."
In 2022/23, which was the fourth year of the program, councils were collectively offered up to 300 megalitres of discounted water, with around 241 megalitres being awarded the discounted rate.
"This is a fantastic outcome and demonstrates our shared recognition that water is fundamental to creating greener, cooler and more attractive urban spaces," Mr Wells said.
The program aimed to reward councils who optimised their water use or used alternative fit-for-purpose water supplies.
"It's important to manage these green spaces in the most water-efficient way," Mr Wells said.
This includes watering at certain times of the day, selecting appropriate grass types, eliminating leaks, installing water saving devices, applying the right amount of water and carrying out infrastructure improvements to reduce water usage.
"We need to ensure green spaces are always available during periods of extreme heat and times of water scarcity," Mr Wells said.
"We hope councils have been encouraged by this program to further improve how they use water, and that money saved will go towards water saving initiatives and more green spaces.
"We will continue prioritising green spaces for the community in the current pricing period."
For information, visit connect.coliban.com.au/green-and-active-communities
