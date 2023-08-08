Artist friends Elaine van Dyk and Judy Hutchins are offering Bendigo residents an escape to the bush through their free exhibition at Dudley House.
The 'Same Country. Different Interpretations' exhibition opened on August 4 and will continue until August 13.
It will feature etchings, lino prints and paintings inspired by Australian landscapes.
The City of Bendigo Artist on View program has sponsored the show, in addition to supporting the work of other artists.
The friends - Ms van Dyk and Ms Hutchins - met in 2016 when Ms Hutchins was with a photography group in Heathcote.
Ms van Dyk has studied at RMIT and TAFE and has had an artistic interest since the 1990s and now specialises in print making.
READ MORE:
Ms Hutchins meanwhile has been focused on her art for around seven years and always had an interest in art but "life, kids, jobs get in the way".
The pair has been influenced by memories and feelings, but also the surrounding natural world in creating their artworks - some of which are on sale.
Ms van Dyk, who hails from South Africa, said the Australian bush was "very familiar" to her homeland.
She said she was fascinated by trees and said they reminded her of her early work in life drawing.
Ms va Dyk said the forms almost have personalities.
"They can be relaxed, or straight and upright," she said
The exhibition will be open from 11am to 3pm on weekdays and from 11am to 4pm on weekends.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.