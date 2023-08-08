Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Bendigo art exhibition features prints, landscapes

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
August 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Artist friends Elaine van Dyk and Judy Hutchins are offering Bendigo residents an escape to the bush through their free exhibition at Dudley House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.