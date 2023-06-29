Aboriginal art takes centre stage this NAIDOC Week, and Yorta Yorta artist Janet Bromley knows how important creating is to First Nations people.
Bromley organises the annual Knuldoorong Art Exhibition, which takes place at Dudley House during NAIDOC Week and encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living in Bendigo to display and sell their artwork.
Pieces range from paintings to photography and sculpture, with the exhibition showcasing a multitude of techniques from artists as young as 14 years old, to in their later years.
"When I came to Bendigo 10 years ago, there was no art here," Bromley said.
"There's been a really big change in Bendigo over the last 10 years where First Nations people are becoming more and more seen.
"Being in a space like this with such variety impacts on all the other people who see things and then they can explore other things that are around them."
About 20 artists were involved in the exhibition, who were either living in the Bendigo area or had strong connections to the land.
"A lot of these people have come from somewhere else and established families and generations of people in Bendigo, but their heritages are all from somewhere else," Bromley said.
"They bring that style of art work with them in their paintings."
Bromley said First Nations people's original form of communication was song, dance and mark-making,
"It's in our kid's DNA," she said. "The 14 year old in this exhibition, it's in her DNA, she knows how to express herself through art.
"Now we're starting to understand that making art is so good for your mental health; looking at a paintings... the calmness, the way that it impacts on you as a person."
For Bromley, family will be top of mind this NAIDOC Week.
"I was lucky enough to live on a farm... my grandparents lived there and my great grandfather lived there, and we as children had all those people around all the time."
She said being around family gave her a "fullness of life" that she saw represented in much of the work displayed at Knuldoorong.
"When I'm in these spaces and I look at this work hung up that's what I see here, this is a fullness of life where people are so amazing and they can put it on a canvas," she said.
The Knuldoorong Art Exhibition is on from Friday, June 30 and will run until Sunday, July 9 on all days except Monday, July 3. Entry is free and most pieces are for sell.
