Residents across Bendigo will have a better chance of surviving a cardiac arrest with everyone having life-saving equipment accessible within two kilometres.
An additional 12 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have become accessible 24/7 at bowls clubs in Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo and more.
The round-the-clock availability is thanks to new AED storage cabinets, provided through an initiative led by Ambulance Victoria (AV) acting team manager Amber Tuckerman.
The cabinets allow the heart-starter machines to be safely and securely located externally on buildings, with the 12 to be installed in the bowling clubs in coming months.
Ms Tuckerman said the increased accessibility to AEDs would greatly improve chances of a positive outcome in cardiac arrest cases.
"Early defibrillation and CPR when someone suffers a cardiac arrest increases their chance of survival by more than 70 per cent," she said.
"Originally there were only nine 24/7 accessible AEDs within Bendigo, now there are 21."
A defibrillator is a light-weight, battery-operated, portable device used to shock the heart back into rhythm.
Anyone can use an AED, regardless of whether they have received training, with the machine telling the user what to do.
AEDs can be registered with AV, so their location is shared with Triple Zero (000) call-takers.
Registered AEDS can be located via registermyaed.ambulance.vic.gov.au/find-an-aed
