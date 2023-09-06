Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

Wild weather heading to Kyneton, Daylesford by end of week

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Windy weather is on the way for parts of central Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe
Windy weather is on the way for parts of central Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe

Residents in Kyneton and Daylesford are the first to be warned of potential wild weather heading their way by the end of the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.