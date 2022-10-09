A new space for young and old has opened in Bendigo - one with a lot of meaning and cultural significance.
The community gathered in White Hills on Saturday afternoon the mark the official opening of the anticipated Larni Garingilang gardens.
Situated next to the Garden of the Future in the Bendigo Botanical Gardens, the new precinct has a strong focus on the indigenous plants that have been used by the Dja Dja Wurrung People for over 60,000 years.
Larni Garingilang, means "home of growth" in the language of the Dja Dja Wurrung - the traditional owners of the land.
DJAARA chief executive Rodney Carter said the collaborative project between the organisation, the City of Greater Bendigo and Friends of the Bendigo Botanic Gardens has been completed with a good level of respect.
"The councillors have shown they can bring drive and passion to their wards and there is a lot of heart and soul between them," he said.
"We are grateful to have been afforded such opportunities to borrow from our ancestors and bring them to our country as it stands now.
Features of the new precinct include over 15,000 local indigenous plants and trees, café/restaurant/function centre building with community rooms, gathering and educational spaces, wetlands and ponds and a stormwater harvesting system.
The new precinct is divided into four areas; the Dhelkunya Buluk wetland area that reflects the connection to Bendigo Creek, Djimbai-tjarrang outdoor learning area and connection to the natural environment, Wat-pu-tjaara gathering and connecting with each other, the land and its flora area and Balitj Murrun mound which represents a remnant mullock heap.
Council mayor Andrea Metcalf said the opening was an "exciting day" for all involved.
"The new precinct has filled a void between the existing gardens and encourages people to connect and interact with the landscape and the Bendigo Creek," she said.
"Larni Garingilang will be a fantastic space for residents and visitors to attend events, recreate, learn, play, eat, drink and enjoy."
The $7 million project was funded by $3.75M from the state government's Building Works package, $1.75 million from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, $550,000 from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and $1 million from the City of Greater Bendigo.
A further $10,000 contribution from Friends of the Bendigo Botanic Gardens assisted with the design of the project.
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said the program supported local councils to deliver priority road and infrastructure projects, supporting jobs and the resilience of local economies following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Bendigo Botanic Gardens are a much loved and well used space for local families and community members and the Larni Garingilang precinct is a fantastic addition," she said.
"This project has created more than 50 construction jobs plus ongoing employment for maintenance and hospitality workers.
"I know this development is a passion project for the Friends of the Bendigo Botanic Gardens, who first raised this project with me a decade ago.
"I'd like to thank them for their vision, passion and advocacy. I also commend the Dja Dja Wurrung Enterprises for their contribution to the design of the precinct, raising community awareness to our cultural heritage."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
