Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal
What's on

Pseudo Echo to play '80s hits during Bendigo, Castlemaine shows

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 6 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Canham will bring the Pseudo Echo tour to Bendigo's Capital Theatre on September 8. Picture by Ken Baldwin
Brian Canham will bring the Pseudo Echo tour to Bendigo's Capital Theatre on September 8. Picture by Ken Baldwin

For '80s music fans that Love an Adventure, iconic Aussie band Pseudo Echo promises to take audiences back to Funky Town when they come to Bendigo on September 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.