For '80s music fans that Love an Adventure, iconic Aussie band Pseudo Echo promises to take audiences back to Funky Town when they come to Bendigo on September 8.
As part of their Ultimate tour, the band will take the stage of the The Capital theatre playing all their big hits along with some from the controversial third album which ultimately led to their split.
At the height of their success, Pseudo Echo raced up the charts in the US and UK with their biggest hit Funky Town which came on the back of their successful Love an Adventure album.
"We did a few world tours - Europe, America, Japan - it was pretty amazing," lead singer Brian Canham said.
"One of the tours we did we had the big rock'n'roll tour bus and everything ... they were epic. We had two buses - one for the crew and one for the band.
"It was big...I don't think we realised. We were just in our 20s."
But while tour buses took them across America, it was a heritage train that took them across country Victoria for the Rockin' the Rails tour - pulling into stations in places like Bendigo and Castlemaine.
"That was a great invention. Whoever came up with that, what a concept. It was an old train and one of the carriages they converted into a train," Canham said.
"It was fantastic. They were absolutely beautiful carriages. Nostalgic heritage carriages.
"It was amazing that you'd pull into the station and there were just thousands of kids there.
"It was epic. We couldn't believe it. It was like an instant crowd."
Taking their name from a synthesizer manual, Pseudo Echo rose to popularity in the '80s with their avant-garde look and electro sound.
They hit the top 10 in the US and UK, won the World Popular Song Festival in Japan and at the Countdown awards took out best band and Canham was named most popular male performer.
Their albums Autumnal Park and Love An Adventure went gold and platinum.
"Back in '88 we released the heavier album called Race and that was our third album. It was a bit of a shock to the fans," Canham said.
"Looking back it was a bit of a quantum leap in change. But that was where the trends were going and we were just following along and trying to stay relevant."
Canham said the album "didn't get much of a look in" because the band split up within six months of the release.
When you're that big in the limelight and the rug gets pulled from under your feet it can be a real shock.- Brian Canham
"When you're that big in the limelight and the rug gets pulled from under your feet it can be a real shock," he said.
"All of a sudden you are feeling unloved and you're not popular anymore."
When the band reformed at the end of the 1990s, they didn't revisit the album. "We just refused to do any of those songs ever," he said.
"This is the first time in 30-odd years that we're incorporating a bunch of songs from that album.
"Funnily enough, over those years, those songs have picked up a massive cult following and that album has become a real favourite of our fans."
The two-hour show progresses through the albums with big digital visuals. "At the end it's just a big hit fest of surprises, covers and medleys and all sorts of things. It kinda goes up a notch," Canham said.
"The audiences we get have been amazing. There's so much love in the room. They are there re-living their past, being nostalgic. And then you've got their kids there.
"It's another generation of fans."
While Canham is the only band member from the original line up, he said he loved the band he had now which was faithful to the original material.
He said he met up with former bandmate James Leigh recently and talked about the possibility of writing together some new material. "Who knows what will come of that," he said.
Pseudo Echo launched onto the Australian music scene with their debut single Listening in 1983 at a time when bands like Wham! were at the height of popularity.
Canham said he related to a lot of the new Wham! documentary on Netflix, especially when it came to Pseudo Echo's bass player Pierre Gigliotti.
He said the documentary gave him a whole new perspective on George Michael's childhood friend and bandmate Andrew Ridgley.
"I think I always wrote him off as just the sidekick and I couldn't believe how much of a support he was," he said.
'"My friend Pierre was like that. I met him at school. He was just a support, he really was. He backed me on whatever I said.
"That is important when you are a creative force and you do need that back-up."
Canham said the '80s were "pretty heady days no doubt".
Not just because of the the level of fame the band had but also their big hair. "The poodle hair rock they used to call it. I heard it once and thought it was gold," he said.
The band members' '80s hair styles scored them a deal with hair care company L'Oreal.
"It was always odd for me and I'd pop into the local chemist or whatever and there'd be all these posters all over the place. I'd be paying for a box of Panadol and here's my poster on the counter looking at me," Canham said.
Canham said the band's appearances on the UK's Top of the Pops and in the US the Dick Clark Show and Joan Rivers Show were "good memories".
"They were surreal moment almost. You're there backstage with movie stars," he said.
"We were constantly bumping into celebrities.
"It was a real achievement to have success not only in Australia but worldwide for us. To be known in another country and to see your song in the charts."
He recalled performing at a big festival in Greece and finding himself backstage with Rick Astley, The Osmonds and Nick Kamen, and running into Bob Dylan and Tom Petty in their hotel lift.
Pseudo Echo performs in Bendigo on September 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.