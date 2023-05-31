Bendigo Advertiser
New restaurant, Omaroo, set to open at Bendigo Botanic Gardens precinct

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
Something new is growing at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Larni Garingilang precinct, with a cafe and restaurant and events space set to open this year.

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

