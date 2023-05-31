Something new is growing at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Larni Garingilang precinct, with a cafe and restaurant and events space set to open this year.
Hospitality duo Aaron Clay and Jareth Richardson, the team behind award-winning Phillip Island restaurant The Lost Cowe, have unveiled their latest venture, called Omaroo.
The restaurant, which includes an outdoor dining space, would seat 150 patrons, while the separate events centre would fit about 80 people.
Clay, who was also head chef, said the venue had been four months in the making and the owners were excited to see it progress.
"Before it was a blank shell and now it's becoming what it will be," he said.
"Along the journey we've done different things to really engage with the community, which will start coming out in the next couple of weeks in our marketing strategy.
"We are bringing something different to Bendigo; Bendigo has a great food scene and we're hoping to add to that, but do it in a different way."
Clay said the name Omaroo came from a word used broadly in Aboriginal language meaning "beautiful view".
"Given that we are in the indigenous gardens and then the Gardens for the Future, it really pays homage to the location, but also what's around," he said.
The $7 million Larni Garingilang precinct officially opened in October 2022.
Larni Garingilang meant "home of growth" in Djaara language and was divided into four areas, with a wetland, outdoor learning area and gathering spaces.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the City had been searching for a tenant for the building since July 2022.
"We are delighted the building is now leased," she said.
"We welcome Omaroo to the new Larni Garingilang precinct and wish the venture every success in the future.
"I'm sure it will become a "go to" food and events destination for both residents and visitors to Bendigo. The Bendigo Botanic Gardens are a beautiful setting and an exciting, new café and restaurant is sure to enhance what the gardens already have on offer."
Mr Richardson, the restaurants events, marketing and communications officer, said he was excited to accommodate a range of users and visitors to the Bendigo Botanic Gardens, including bike riders and walkers looking for a coffee, people looking for an intimate dining experience and people hosting events.
"We're excited to bring something fresh and to be able to work with [the community]... to be able to bring events to here, boost the walkthroughs and boost the food and events scene here," he said.
The events space was used by the Djaara and the Friends of the Bendigo Botanic Gardens organisation, and Mr Richardson said the venue's first wedding had been booked for December.
Omaroo would have evening trade on Friday and Saturday nights, with breakfast and lunch from Wednesday to Sunday.
The owners said they hope to by late July or early August.
For enquiries and bookings head to omaroobendigo.com.au.
