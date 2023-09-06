Bendigo Advertiser
Domestic violence, tyre slasher accused in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:30pm
Domestic violence accused released on CISP bail. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo court has heard a man who intends to plead guilty to domestic violence offences left a trail of blood after slashing the tyres of a neighbour and accidentally cutting himself.

