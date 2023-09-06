A Bendigo court has heard a man who intends to plead guilty to domestic violence offences left a trail of blood after slashing the tyres of a neighbour and accidentally cutting himself.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Shane Smith, 53, had mistakenly identified a car as belonging to someone who had allegedly kissed his partner.
Smith was bashed the next night leaving him with injuries in custody.
Smith was released on court integrated services program (CISP) bail after appearing in court on August 29.
He was recovering from a broken nose and a cracked rib and the court heard other prisoners were purposefully walking into him to hurt him.
He will appear again in court later this month.
The court was told Smith had been charged with multiple breaches of intervention orders and drug offences in addition to charges for his attack on his partner.
On August 18, he had a verbal argument with the victim and the court heard he asked her to leave before an incident with the front door.
The prosecution told the court Smith had slammed the door in the victim's face splitting her lip, while Smith said he had been pulling it one way and the victim the other before the incident.
He was described as having been "extremely intoxicated" at the time and possessing four grams of cannabis when police arrived.
Previously he had breached an intervention order in July and August by being in the presence of the victim at an address.
On August 16, Smith also attended a carpark where he slashed the tyres of the aforementioned car and cut his own hand in the process.
He was on bail at the time and the blood led back to his address.
Smith's lawyer Mr Pika told the court his client "commits all his offences while he is drunk".
The court heard he had previously used cannabis daily and had also overcome a heroin addiction.
Appearing virtually, Smith was emotional as the court heard he was keen to pursue a 12-month rehabilitation program with a Christian organisation.
Mr Pika said his client wanted to remove himself from the relationship and from Bendigo because it was "not healthy for either of them".
Magistrate Sharon McRae told Smith "it's a marathon, not a sprint".
He is not to leave the state, and must abide by the full 'no contact' intervention order.
