BRISBANE Lions triple premiership player Shaun Hart will be the guest speaker at an AFL grand final week fundraiser in Bendigo aimed at supporting the work done by sports chaplains.
The Wednesday, September 27 dinner function at Quality Hotel Lakeside will serve as the annual fundraiser for Sports Chaplaincy Australia.
SCA is the national sports network for chaplains serving clubs and communities around Australia in sporting codes including football, cricket, netball, rugby, motor racing and many other sports.
Bendigo-based SCA Victorian country manager Bruce Claridge said the dinner was a chance to support the work of sports chaplains and enjoy some great food and company.
"SCA has been involved in helping many clubs through challenging times throughout country Victoria and this is an opportunity for businesses and individuals to get behind what we do," he said.
"The death of young Castlemaine Football Netball Club player, Dallas Keogh- Frankling, was a tragic, but very local example."
"Shaun is an excellent and entertaining speaker too."
Once dubbed the most selfless player in the AFL by his former coach Leigh Matthews, Hart played 273 AFL games with Brisbane and was a member of the Lions' 2001, 2002 and 2003 premiership teams.
He was originally recruited from Shepparton United.
Hart won the Norm Smith Medal as best afield in the Lions' first ever grand final win in 2001.
Post-retirement, he spent time in coaching and development with the Gold Coast Suns (2008-13) and Port Adelaide (2014-17).
Hart two - a member of the Brisbane Lions Hall of Fame - now heads up ID Sports, offering three-dimensional coaching and leadership in sport, education and business on the Gold Coast.
The 52-year-old father has been a long-time advocate of sports chaplaincy, drawing on his own personal experiences during his 16 seasons with the Brisbane Bears and Lions.
"I would not be where I am today without the incredible support of our footy club chaplain, Dean Davis," he said.
"To be honest, the trust he built was a key to surviving the most challenging time in my life.
"Every sports club, school and organisation needs a chaplain."
Tickets for the dinner, which starts at 7pm, cost $40 or $330 for a table of nine.
For bookings, click on this link https://www.trybooking.com/CKSAU
1989-1996 - Brisbane Bears
1997-2004 Brisbane Lions
273 (102 Bears, 171 Lions)
177 (81 Bears, 96 Lions)
Lions premiership player - 2001, 2002, 2003
Norm Smith Medal - 2001
Victorian state representative
Lions life member
Lions Team of the Decade (1997-2006)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.