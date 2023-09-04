Twenty-four per cent of children under the age of 15 are living in poverty in Bendigo, shocking new data has revealed.
Victorian Council of Social Service (VCOSS) released a poverty analysis for Victoria last week, breaking down economic disadvantage by suburb groups.
MORE NEWS:
In Greater Bendigo, data mapping revealed the suburb of Bendigo had 18 per cent of its population, or about 2300 people, living in poverty.
Of those, 32 per cent were aged under 24, 45 per cent were aged 25 to 64 and 23 per cent were aged 65 and over.
Forty-five per cent of people living in poverty in Bendigo were aged 15 to 64 and not in the labour force.
The majority of people living in poverty in Bendigo lived in private rentals, with 31 per cent owning a home.
In other suburbs, there were about 3000 people in the Kangaroo Flat to Golden Square in economic disadvantage, 2100 people in the California Gully to Eaglehawk area, about 1400 in Flora Hill to Spring Gully and
Heathcote and Maryborough were two of the worst suburbs in the state for poverty rates.
About 19 per cent of people (900 people) in Heathcote were living in poverty, while 20 per cent of Maryborough's population (1500 people) were living in poverty.
The data from VCOSS showed the gap between the rates of poverty in regional and city areas had narrowed.
In 2016, 15.1 per cent of regional Victoria was living in poverty, down to 13.4 per cent in 2021, equating to about 20,000 fewer people.
The statewide rate of 13.3 per cent has stayed the same.
OTHER NEWS:
VCOSS chief executive Emma King said the new map was designed to help inform people and organisations.
"This is an invaluable tool to help people understand their local areas better," she said.
"But it will also help government departments, local councils and community service organisations design more tailored social programs to combat poverty."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.