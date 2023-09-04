Have our attitudes towards gender discrimination in the workplace changed since the 1990s?
This is just one questions the cast of Synchronicity Productions hopes audiences will be asking after seeing their latest play.
The local talents have been taking on David Williamson's Brilliant Lies, a show based in the era just after laws were put in place to protect women against discrimination in their places of work.
Director Wendy Collishaw said this was the second show of the year for the company after its "crowd pleasing comedy" Clue - On Stage.
"We like to choose a show the actors want to sink their teeth into and roles that have a lot of character development," she said.
"There are times when it can get really tense, but it's broken with a funny line.
"We hope audiences will be laughing one minute and gasping the next."
Brilliant Lies follows Susy Conner, who accuses former employer Gary Fitzgerald of harassment and unfair dismissal, for failing to comply with his sexual demands.
Relating the incident to conciliation lawyer Marion Lee, Susy says the trauma experienced should entitle her to a compensation payment of $40,000.
With the help of their two closest supporters, the ensuing cascade of consequences and difficult discussions slowly reveals the truth; that honesty and innocence were lost long ago.
Ms Collishaw said this was a "balanced production" that shows both sides of a story.
"It makes you question the truth, but also question truth telling," she said.
"I think it will make you wonder if the attitudes towards this issue have changed from the 90s and whether we have come away from that."
After opening on August 31, Ms Collishaw said there had been a "good response" so far.
"We had a couple coming through town from Melbourne who came back from the show," she said.
"They had never seen one of our performances and I got a thumbs up from them."
You can see Synchronicity Productions' version of Brilliant Lies at the following days and times at the Engine Room:
