Saturday's BFNL qualifying final showed that connectivity and continuity counts for plenty when you get to the business end of the season.
A well-drilled and confident Golden Square proved too good for a Strathfieldsaye side that needed the run.
The 12.15 (87) to 8.13 (61) scoreline flattered the Storm as the Bulldogs recorded their 15th win in a row and advanced to a second semi-final date with Sandhurst next Saturday.
A six-goal to two opening quarter was the catalyst for the Bulldogs' win.
"We had a big focus on the start,'' Square coach Christian Carter said.
"The first 10 minutes of a qualifying final is normally pretty brutal and I thought our work in the contest and pressure was first rate early.
"We got some opportunities forward and we took them which brought on some scoreboard pressure.
"We defended well all day. We had a focus on accountability and stopping their run and carry. To the boys' credit they stuck to the task really well all day.
"Our pressure had to be elite. Our back six were sensational, but their job is made all the easier by the way our midfield puts pressure on up the field.
"Strathfieldsaye love to run forward, so we knew if we could force turnovers and move the ball quickly... we'd get opportunities to score at our end."
Square midfielder Jack Hickman was best afield, with his burst from stoppages, particularly in the first half, a feature for the Dogs.
Wingman Tom Strauch, ruckman Matt Compston, defender Jon Coe and midfielders Ryan Hartley and Tom Toma impressed for Square.
Defender Harry Burke restricted Storm star Lachlan Sharp to two goals.
"It was a team effort,'' Carter said.
"That's been the theme for most of the year to be honest.
"It's about playing your role and accepting that sometimes you might not like that role. It's all for the betterment of the team."
While the Bulldogs had plenty of contributors, it was hard to find many four-quarter performers for the Storm.
Defender Mitch Hallinan had a brilliant duel with Square star Joel Brett.
Hallinan kept the Storm in the game in the first-half with some brilliant individual efforts, while Brett still played a key role for the Dogs, kicking four goals.
At the other end of the ground, the Storm made it hard for their forwards by poor skill execution and decision making.
When the Storm forwards did get opportunities they were generally under pressure. Jack Exell kicked four behinds and had another shot rushed through for a point.
While disappointed with the result, Storm coach Darryl Wilson was adamant his side would be better for the run.
"It felt like a 10-goal loss, but we didn't get beaten by that much, so that was the positive,'' Wilson said.
"We didn't play well in the first half and we were much better in the second half.
"Our contested method in the first half was terrible. Our ball use early was terrible and Square probably scored four or five goals in the first half from turnover.
"To do what we did late was encouraging. We showed we're good enough when we contest right and use the ball right.
"It was all too late and full credit to Square, they outworked us and deserved to win.
"We got no injuries, which is pleasing. We regroup now and look forward to next week."
It was a disappointing result for Storm veteran Shannon Geary, who played his 200th game for the club in the qualifying final.
The premiership skipper was given a guard of honour by both clubs after the match and he was chaired off the ground by team-mates Lachlan Sharp and Ben Lester.
The Storm get another chance in next Sunday's first semi-final where they face the winner of the elimination final between Eaglehawk and South Bendigo.
