Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo to hold Victoria Police career expo at La Trobe university

BL
By Ben Loughran
September 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Victoria Police career expo will take place at Bendigo La Trobe in October. File photo.
A Victoria Police career expo will take place at Bendigo La Trobe in October. File photo.

The Victoria Police are hosting a careers expo at Bendigo's La Trobe University for any and all who are interested in becoming a police officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.