The Victoria Police are hosting a careers expo at Bendigo's La Trobe University for any and all who are interested in becoming a police officer.
The event will be held next month and will cover all the basic of what the state police force require from its recruits including the fitness test and the ballot process.
The ballot process is for certain probationary constables who will be picked to transfer to a police station anywhere in Victoria.
The ballot occurs after confirmation to the rank of Constable, at two years and 13 weeks of service.
The career expo will be made up of three information sessions, at 10:30am, 12:30pm and 2pm and will run for one hour each.
After each session will be a QandA with a panel of Victoria Police experts from a multitude of fields including the police academy, police prosecutions, crime scene services, highway patrol, the road policing drug and alcohol section and the public order response team.
The expo will take place on October 14.
