A woman is dead and another is in hospital after a single vehicle crash in Locksley, east of Bendigo, on Tuesday, September 4.
Police believe the car was travelling on Carmodys Road around 1pm when the vehicle rolled, with a woman dying at the scene.
Another female occupant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the exact cause of the crash is being investigated.
The death marks an already horror start to Rural Road Safety Month, with thirteen people nationwide dying on roads outside major cities in the first three days of September, according to police reports.
202 people have died on Victorian roads this year, compared to 162 lives lost at the same time last year.
Anyone who witnessed the September 4 incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
