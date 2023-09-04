Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Woman dead, another in hospital, after horror crash at Locklsey

Updated September 4 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmodys Road, Locksley where police say a woman was killed in a single vehicle collision. Picture Google Earth
Carmodys Road, Locksley where police say a woman was killed in a single vehicle collision. Picture Google Earth

A woman is dead and another is in hospital after a single vehicle crash in Locksley, east of Bendigo, on Tuesday, September 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.