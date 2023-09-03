A young dog has escaped injury after it fell and became trapped in a mine shaft.
Firefighters were called to the incident on South-Parkins Reef Road at Maldon at around 4.21pm on September 3.
A CFA spokesperson said crews found the dog, believed to be 12-months-old, had fallen 25 metres into the shaft.
They said the CFA Oscar One rescue team was called to the scene the assist in the rescue.
Atmospheric monitoring was undertaken and crews were preparing to enter the mine at around 5.55pm.
It was later confirmed the dog had been rescued and escaped injury.
This is not the first time firefighters have been called to assist in a canine mine shaft rescue.
Units helped ensure a dog was "safe and well" after it fell into a mineshaft in Kangaroo Flat last year.
Rescue crews winched little Archie, a Staffordshire cross Kelpie, from a mine shaft in the Kangaroo Flat/Maiden Gully area at 11.31am on September 22, 2022.
After disappearing the afternoon before - when it is believed he fell down the four-metre deep shaft - owners Matthew and Katie Canterford renewed their search for Archie that day, locating him in the shaft after hearing his barking.
A joint rescue in heavy rain by Fire Rescue Victoria's Bendigo Technical Rescue, Kangaroo Flat CFA volunteers and CFA's Oscar One Mines Rescue Team saw Archie returned to Matthew and Katie unharmed but a little damp, much to their relief.
