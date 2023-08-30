An eclectic offering of burgers, cocktails and deserts will soon be unveiled at the corner of Williamson Street and Lyttleton Terrace.
Milky Lane, which has already made its mark in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast is making its first venture into Victoria, bringing innovated and decadent creations across the two-levels of the heritage listed building.
Founder of Milky Lane Christian Avant said the restaurant had been in the works for about three or four years, before approvals went through six months ago.
Mr Avant said he is excited to bring the burger chain's gastronomic experience to Bendigo.
"We are a burger chain as such, but that's only a small portion of what we do," he said. "We're actually probably more known for our cocktails, our shots and our atmosphere.
"People come to Milky Lane for a night out, it's people celebrate birthdays, their anniversaries, pre-drinks before they're heading out somewhere."
The venue would host DJs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, playing nostalgic hip-hop and R'n'B.
Mr Avant said the "nostalgic throwback" theme continued to the venue's décor, which included wall-to-wall murals of artists such as Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and Beyoncé.
Set to officially open on Monday, September 25, Mr Avant said he was excited for Bendigo residents to indulge in the Milky Lane sensation.
"There's nothing that's like what we do and I feel it brings a new level of excitement and a whole new experience," he said.
"It's a spectacular location there right on the corner as well. I think we've got the perfect spot in Bendigo for us to kind of do something really cool."
