Bendigo line trains resume after police incident at Kangaroo Flat

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated August 30 2023 - 11:05am, first published 7:49am
A V/Line train at Bendigo Station. File picture
UPDATED, 11am: Trains have resumed on on the Bendigo Line between Bendigo and Castlemaine, following a police incident at Kangaroo Flat.

