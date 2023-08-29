UPDATED, 11am: Trains have resumed on on the Bendigo Line between Bendigo and Castlemaine, following a police incident at Kangaroo Flat.
Passengers have been encouraged allow extra time for their journey as trains get back into postition for the normal timetable.
According to the V/Line website, service were "delayed due to a person struck by train at Kangaroo Flat".
Coaches were still replacing evening trains on the line from Southern Cross for the entire journey to Bendigo, Epsom and Eaglehawk from 9pm to last service, and from Bendigo for the entire journey to Southern Cross from 7.30pm to last service.
EARLIER: Trains have been suspended on the Bendigo, Swan Hill and Echuca lines between Castlemaine and Bendigo after an early morning incident at Kangaroo Flat station this morning.
Buses are replacing trains on the closed section, with trains continuing to run between Castlemaine and Southern Cross.
V/Line asked passengers to listen for announcements and visit the V/Line or Public Transport Victoria websites for the latest information, and to allow extra time for their journey, with average journeys currently delayed by around an hour and a half.
"Service changes are expected across the morning and passengers are advised to check the V/Line website, or Twitter feed for the latest information before they travel," a spokesperson said.
Staff were working with Victoria Police to reopen the line as soon as possible, the representative said, thanking passengers for their patience.
The latest public transport information and network status is available at V/Line: https://www.vline.com.au/, Public Transport Victoria: ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
Information on real-time traffic conditions is available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
