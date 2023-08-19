A Worcestershire sauce recipe dating back to the end of World War II is exciting tastebuds far and wide in the 21st century.
What is just as exciting is the fact the condiment was originally created in Eaglehawk almost 80 years ago.
People across the state can be transported through history to the Burnell family's dinner table with just one shake of the sauce bottle.
Whether it's with bacon and eggs in the morning, inside a wrap for lunch or flavouring a meatloaf for dinner, Michael and wife Keri Burnell hope this versatile dark sauce - otherwise know as Corporal Freddie's Fine Sauce Co Worcestershire sauce - will take tasters on the same flavour journey he had as a child.
Because this sauce holds a special place in the Burnells' hearts.
"My grandfather, Lance Corporal Frederick Cameron, otherwise known as "Freddie", returned home to Eaglehawk after serving in WWII," Mr Burnell said.
"Times were tough for Aussie families, food and clothing were rationed, which meant life was about finding pleasure in the simple things.
"During this time Freddie became inspired to create his own homemade sauces."
Mr Burnell said he has fond memories of making the sauce from his grandfather's recipe book with mum Barbra.
But Mrs Burnell's memories go back even further.
"I remember so distinctly all of dad's sauce in the wash house out the back," she said.
"It's great to think it started in our kitchen."
And while it was enjoyed by everyone within the family, it wasn't until a friend from overseas pushed for more to get their tastebuds on it.
"We were cooking breakfast the day after my wedding in 2017 and my best man from the UK asked for some brown sauce," Mr Burnell said.
"As soon as he tasted it, he said 'my god, this is too good not to sell'.
"And I guess the rest is history."
Since then, the Worcestershire sauce has brought home awards from the Royal Melbourne Show and is sold in more than 30 locations across the state.
Mr Burnell said he wanted the sauce to help an organisation close to his grandfather's heart.
"I want to eventually become a sponsor of the Eaglehawk Football Club," he said.
"Freddie didn't really go to the RSL when he came back from the war, he didn't like to talk about it, but I think the football club was a safe space for him.
"I think it's important for us to give back in honour of him."
Mrs Burnell said she couldn't be happier with her son's success.
"Dad would be so proud, he would be over the moon," she said.
"And we feel the same. We never thought it would become this popular.
"It's a sauce so special to us so I'm glad others can enjoy it now too."
You can find the sauce in Bendigo at Meat Matters, Meats on Mitchell and Strath Hill Butchers.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
