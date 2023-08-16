On the eve of the inquiry into the October 2022 floods arriving in Rochester, several Victorian and Federal MPs have come out heralding the work their governments have played in the recovery effort.
The Victorian parliamentary Inquiry into the 2022 Flood Event in Victoria will hear from flood victims directly in Rochester on Wednesday, August 23 and in Echuca on Thursday, August 24.
An open mic event will be held on Wednesday, August 23 at 3pm in the Rochester Shire Hall for victims to tell their stories.
Ahead of the inquiry's arrival, state Labor MPs Jacinta Allan and Mary-Anne Thomas and Federal labor MP Lisa Chesters have released media statements detailing some of the work the Commonwealth and Victorian governments have done in the flood recovery efforts.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, the Federal and State Governments had provided more than $11.8 million to 125 voluntary committees of management.
She said 13 local flood recovery projects had received a share of almost $3 million under the arrangement to restore significant community gathering places and tourist destinations.
This includes Raywood Recreation Reserve, that received almost $1.1 million to repair their tennis and netball courts, light towers, roads, car parks, sprinklers, fencing and clubrooms.
Lords Raceway in Junortoun received more than $715,000 to repair roadways, carparks, shade sails, roofing and guttering, fences, and undertake tree safety works.
And Woodvale Recreation Reserve Committee received just over $266,000 repair damaged netball and tennis courts.
Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas highlighted the $91,325.23 for the Lancefield Park Recreation Reserve to repair and reinstate the playground, walking track, road and equestrian arena.
There was also $191,731 for the Trentham Public Purpose Reserves Committee of Management to clear, repair and reinstate walking tracks within the Stoney Creek and Trent Creek Reserves.
A total of $245,771 was given to the Daylesford Museum Reserve Committee of Management to repair and restore internal and external damage to the complex historical Daylesford Museum site back to its pre-flood condition.
Lancefield Mechanics Institute and Library and Trentham and District Historical Society also received flood recovery funding.
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said flood recovery funding was ongoing.
"The Federal Labor Government is working with the Victorian State Labor Government to deliver vital grassroots funding to regional communities like ours to build back better after the devastating floods of last year," she said.
