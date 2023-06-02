"IT IS simply amazing".
That was the reaction of the Eaglehawk heritage society to an historic manuscript celebration of a local council from a bygone era.
The ornate and newly restored piece of history features 10 elected representatives, all of whom sat on the Borough Council when Eaglehawk was its own local government area.
It was officially handed over to the City of Greater Bendigo at a small ceremony on June 1.
The document was created in the lost art form known - perhaps misleadingly to anyone born in the age of electricity - as the "illuminated address". The name refers to the shine of the gold or silver used in such documents.
Eaglehawk heritage society secretary and treasurer Beverley Hanson said the redevelopment works on the illuminated address was amazing and well worth the money.
She said it was good to know the remnants of the previous local government of Eaglehawk were safe, having been passed on to the hands of the Bendigo council.
"(You) could have cried, it just looked so magnificent," she said.
"We have seen work that the organisation has done previously...we expected it to be great but it is simply amazing.
Ms Hanson said it cost around $11,500 dollars to redecorate the manuscript and it was worth every cent.
The society's secretary said it was imperative for the framed piece and all Eaglehawk mayoral pictures to remain in the area.
"To have it hanging in the town hall it had to be a part of the City of Greater Bendigo civic collection...and now all of these portraits in the council chamber and the adjoining rooms are part of the civic collection," she said.
Ms Hanson said it was "simply wonderful" to think the numerous pieces of local history detailing the past of the Eaglehawk area would be preserved for generations to come.
Ms Hanson said the society will officially close for good in a number of weeks.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
