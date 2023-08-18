Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Australian Boys Choir perform at Bendigo's Sacred Heart Cathedral

August 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Boys Choir will perform in Bendigo this weekend. Picture supplied.
The Australian Boys Choir will perform in Bendigo this weekend. Picture supplied.

Music lovers are in for a treat this weekend with the Australian Boys Choir to fill Bendigo's Sacred Heart Cathedral with their sumptuous voices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.