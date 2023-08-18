Music lovers are in for a treat this weekend with the Australian Boys Choir to fill Bendigo's Sacred Heart Cathedral with their sumptuous voices.
In a rare treat for the region's choristers, Bendigo's own Sacred Heart Cathedral Choir will be part of the performance.
The 'Sing Joyfully' concert will feature 'Lobet den Herrn' by J.S. Bach and the works of Byrd, Michael Haydn and Mendelssohn through to Australia's own Dulcie Holland and Joseph Twist.
The concert will conclude with a rousing massed performance of the famous Widor Toccata for voices and grand organ.
Australian Boys Choir artistic director Nick Dinopoulos was excited to be able to bring 'Sing Joyfully' to Bendigo.
"This year's program promised more singers and more songs - at home, online and regionally - to celebrate everything that's wonderful about singing, especially singing that's shared in the community," he said.
"We are thrilled to be making the day trip to Bendigo to present the latest instalment in our 2023 concert season.
"Collaborating with Sacred Heart Cathedral Choir to present uplifting music in such a beautiful venue is going to be very special indeed.
Also performing with the two choirs will be The Vocal Consort.
Originally formed in 1984 to complement the work of the Australian Boys Choir, The Vocal Consort has gone on to establish a distinct musical life of its own as arguably the country's finest all-male vocal ensemble.
Most members of the consort gained their early training through the Australian Boys Choir and has toured internationally eight times. encompassing performances across Europe, Asia and North America.
Formed in 1939, the Australian Boys Choir continues to engage and enchant audiences around the globe.
The choir has toured extensively overseas, appearing frequently on radio and television.
It has collaborated with some of the world's greatest orchestras, including engagements with the Israel Philharmonic and Melbourne Symphony, and has sung under many prominent conductors such as international maestro Zubin Mehta.
The choir has also featured on the soundtrack of several critically acclaimed films, including the Oscar-nominated Elizabeth and the Australian box office hit The Dish.
The 'Sing Joyfully' concert starts at 3pm on Saturday, August 19 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Mackenzie Street, Bendigo.
Tickets for the Bendigo performance are available at here.
The Australian Boys Choir is offering 10 free double passes to the performance if people register before 5pm on Friday, August 18. Click here to register.
The Australian Boys Choir will repeat the Sing Joyfully concert on Sunday, August 20 at St Patrick's Cathedral, Melbourne. This performance will also be livestreamed via Australian Digital Concert Hall.
