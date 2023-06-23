Water bills will rise for Bendigo residents this year, the Essential Services Commission has confirmed.
The commission released its final decision on Coliban Water's five-year pricing plan, which outlined an eight per cent increase for typical annual water and sewerage bills for residential customers.
From July 1, 2023, the average Coliban Water customer can expect to pay $1477, an increase of $109 from $1367.
Bills will rise by an average of 2.5 per cent before inflation each year until 2028, according to the commission.
Commission director of pricing Marcus Crudden said the extra money was needed as Coliban aimed to upgrade its water reclamation and treatment plants and meet its environmental and health obligations.
"Coliban Water will also invest $506 million to renew and upgrade its infrastructure to meet compliance obligations, support reliable services for its customers, help to address future growth, and adapt to climate change," Mr Crudden said.
"We encourage customers to contact Coliban Water if they are experiencing difficulty paying bills, to discuss what assistance or arrangements can be made."
In May, Coliban Water chief executive Damian Wells said the company had "barely kept the lights on" in terms of capital investment over recent years, with bills kept low for "as long as possible".
